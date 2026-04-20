Gwylanod Aberaeron 60
Carmarthen Athletic Druids 8
Y GWYLANOD booked their place in the Llanelli & District AJT Recycling Cup final with a commanding 60–8 victory over Carmarthen Athletic Druids at Parc Drefach — a performance full of pace, confidence and clinical finishing, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
Credit is due to the visitors, who fulfilled the fixture despite several regulars being called up for first-team duty in Penclawdd. They remained a well-drilled side with plenty of talented players on display, and proved stubborn opponents for long spells. But they ran into a Gwylanod squad brimming with cohesion after weeks of consistent whole-squad training, and the tempo proved difficult to contain.
Aberaeron flew out of the blocks. Daf Llewelyn continued his late-season resurgence with an early try and later added a second. Full-back Ifan Davies sparked the crowd with a surging run from his own half to set up Dyfrig Dafis, before lock Jack Daf crossed for the first of what would become a memorable hat-trick.
Stand-in outside-half Rhodri Thomas added two conversions as the hosts built a 24–8 lead at the break, after the Druids slotted a penalty and powered to a well-crafted try of their own as reward for excellent attacking play.
Despite finding themselves on the wrong side of the penalty count — and collecting two yellow cards — the home side continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over in the second half, using the wind to pin the Druids back. Jack Daf completed his treble, Ifan Davies added another, No. 8 Finn Webb powered over twice, and centre Glen Evans capped a standout display with a well-deserved try. Thomas slotted three further conversions to round off the 60-point tally.
The win sends y Gwylanod to Parc y Scarlets on May 9th at 4pm, where they will contest the cup final — a fitting reward for the squad’s hard work and growing momentum.
Before that, attention turns back to Parc Drefach, with the seniors’ final home game of the season next Saturday against Pontarddulais, when supporters are invited to join celebrations marking the club’s promotion to Division 1 West.
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