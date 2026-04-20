Despite finding themselves on the wrong side of the penalty count — and collecting two yellow cards — the home side continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over in the second half, using the wind to pin the Druids back. Jack Daf completed his treble, Ifan Davies added another, No. 8 Finn Webb powered over twice, and centre Glen Evans capped a standout display with a well-deserved try. Thomas slotted three further conversions to round off the 60-point tally.