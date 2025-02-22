TRAWSFYNYDD teenager Mared Griffiths made her full senior debut for Cymru in Italy on Friday.
The former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student came off the bench with 12 minutes remaining as Wales were defeated 1-0 after a plucky performance in Monza which left manager Rhian Wilkinson annoyed but pleased with how well the team played.
Cymru quickly recovered from a concerning start to the match that saw Italy take the lead, but the second half proved to be a very different story as the visitors dictated matters for long-periods.
However, while Italy held on to their lead and had chances to double it in the final exchanges, Cymru rose to the challenge with character and belief.
Manchester United midfielder Griffiths was in the squad for Cymru’s opening Nations League games against Italy and Sweden (Tuesday, 25 February, STōK Cae Ras).
Mared, 17, made her debut for United earlier this month, coming off the bench to score twice in a 6-0 FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
She has been capped by Wales up to under-19 level.
Mared said in a press conference: “Coming from Trawsfynydd in North Wales, it’s amazing to represent my small village as well.
“It’s a proud moment for me and my family to just be in the environment, even though I haven’t made my first cap yet.
“It’s just about still being here, and I’m grateful and honoured to have the opportunity.”
Mared studied Level 3 Business at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Dolgellau campus until last summer, when she joined Women’s Super League club United.
She was previously called up to the senior Cymru squad for their Euro 2025 qualifiers at the tail end of last year.
Rhian Wilkinson’s side secured a place in this summer’s tournament in Switzerland by beating the Republic of Ireland in the qualifying play-off final.