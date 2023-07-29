Tregaron Turfs are through to the next round after taking the bragging rights with a comfortable win against local rivals Aberaeron.
Aberaeron 0 Tregaron Turfs 5, Welsh Cup Qualifying Round One, Cae'r Lli, 28 July
Ryan Davies set the visitors on their way at Cae’r Lli on Friday evening with the opening goal after just five minutes.
Gwion Evans double their tally midway through the half with Paul James extending their lead on 55 minutes.
Davies bagged his brace with 15 minutes remaining before Gethin Jones rounded off a fine team performance with Turf’s fifth goal of a productive evening’s work.