TYWYN Bryncrug picked up a very valuable set of three points to end a four-match losing streak in the Central Wales League North.
And they did it the hard way after conceding a goal to Montgomery Town’s Thomas Halliday midway through the first half.
Man of the match Ryan Dean gave the home side’s confidence a boost when he equalised in the 39th minutes after good work by Tom Allen.
Tywyn, whose last three pointer in the league came in a 6-1 win against Llanfyllin Town back in August, deserved to be on level terms after a solid showing in the opening 45 minutes which set it up nicely for the second half.
It was still anyone’s game after the break with defences coming out on top until Sean Adams turned the ball into the back of his own net with a quarter of an hour to go.
Carno moved to the top of the table on goal difference following their 7-0 demolition of Dyffryn Banw, six of the goals coming in a dominant first half showing.
Liam Rimmer, David Anthony, Peter Rees (2), Ger Jones, Tyler McCarthy underline their superiority in the opening 45 minutes with Jones bagging his brace in the 74th minute.
Fixtures: Friday, 25 October – Welshpool Town v Montgomery Town. Saturday, 26 October – Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant v Tywyn Bryncrug; Barmouth & Dyffryn v Trewern United; Four Crosses v Dyffryn Banw; Llanfyllin Town v Abermule; Waterloo Rovers v Berriew.