BALA Town kept alive their hopes of progressing in the UEFA Conference League with a stoppage time penalty by Josh Ukek.
The Lakesiders were trailing 2-0 to full timers Paide Linnameeskond in this first qualifying round at Park Hall on Thursday evening which would have left a mountain to climb in the second leg in Estonia on Thursday.
But that task was made easier courtesy of Usek’s well-struck spot kick in the fifth minute of added time.
It was a massive boost for Colin Caton’s men who had been dealt a huge blow moments earlier when Predrag Medic made it 2-0 to the visitors.
It was a sloppy goal to concede as the Serbian midfielder was given too much time and space to turn to fire a speculative effort that should have been dealt with by recent keeper signing Joel Torrance, the ball squirming through his gloves as it bounced.
Clear-cut chances in front of goal were scarce during a pretty even first half at Park Hall with the first opportunity falling Bala’s way in the 12th minute.
A corner from the left hand side found Nathan Peate but his header was off target.
They went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock on the half hour when Alex Downes did well to find Aeron Edwards but his first-time shot from a promising position was blocked away for a corner.
Nathan Peate nearly scrambled the ball home after latching on to a Naim Arsan delivery, the ball eventually gathered by visiting keeper Ebrima Jarju after a bit of pinball in the box.
The visitors showed their teeth in the closing stages of the half when a left left footed shot by Patrik Kristal near the edge of the area whistled past Torrance’s post.
Things picked up after the break with both sides showing more attacking intent.
Arsan went into the book for a lunging challenge on 52 minutes despite the free kick going the way of the Town.
The deadlock was broken just after the half hour mark when Abdoulie Ceesay was given a bit too much space centrally just outside to take a step to fire an unstoppable finish to the corner past Torrance.
Bala reacted positively and thought they should have been given what looked like a stonewall penalty when Alex Downes was hauled down inside the area.
George Newell was then given space to turn and get a shot away in the centre of the Paide box, but his effort was blocked and into the hands of the keeper
Lassana Mendes offered the next threat when he dribbled into the box but he was was forced onto his weaker left foot and his shot was easily gathered.