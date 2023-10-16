Aberystwyth Town Women host Genero Adran Premier debutantes Wrexham on Sunday - and they’ll also be welcoming TV cameras.
The FX show Welcome to Wrexham has been following the visitors’ progress since their takeover by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds.
They will be filming at Park Avenue on Sunday - and Wrexham will also be live-streaming the match. Aberystwyth Town Women sit second in the table, with Wrexham third.
Kick-off on Sunday, 22 October is at 2pm, with entry for adults £5 and concessions free (card and cash payments on the gate).