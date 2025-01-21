Dolgellau 2 Llandrindod Wells 1
Ardal North East
DOLGELLAU returned to the top of the table with a hard fought 2-1 win against Llandrindod at Cae Marian on Saturday.
It made it 10 game unbeaten, a run that finds the team back on top of the league, but they had to work hard for it.
Llan were quick to stiffle Dol's attacks and used their physicality well when going forward, Daniel Hall scoring the opener a third of the way through the first half.
Dol responded immediately by moving the ball forward quicker and creating pressure on the opposition's box, forcing some chances and corners.
On his first start back in four months following injury, Gerwyn Williams met an excellent delivery by Paul Lewis, with his head to bring the game level.
The second half briefly finished with 10 men for Dol as captain Jon Sutton injured his knee, meaning a sub at half time for Dion James.
There was little to choose between the two sides with Dolgellau having to work really hard to force mistakes and create any chances.
Fresh legs allowed Dol to keep applying the pressure in the second half.
A great move from the team ended by Osian Morris crossing from the right into Dennis Bates’ bursting run into the box, only for his sliding effort to go straight to the keeper.
Lewis had a chance with his head at the back post and on separate occasions, Wil Gruffydd and Gethin Evans both had the ball smothered from their feet inside the box.
Finally, in the last minute of open play, a cross into the six-yard box was bundled in by Dion James, capping off a great second half performance from him and putting Dolgellau in the lead.
Manager Rob Evans: "I was really impressed, once again, with our players' attitude and commitment.
“They kept on believing, and their efforts were rewarded at the end.
“I was delighted to see Ger back in the lineup and get himself a goal.
“He's been working hard on his return, and knowing how much he wants us to do well, he would've carried some pressure on himself to deliver for the team yesterday, and he did just that.
“It's to no surprise because what he's already done in a Dol shirt, but it's not easy, and Ger is one of the many big reasons why we find ourselves competing at the top today.
“From myself and the team, a massive thank you to you all for your great support this season so far. Diolch."
Results: Dolgellau Athletic 2 Llandrindod Wells 1; Kerry 1 Builth Wells 0; Llanfair United 2 Llangollen Town 3; Rhos Aelwyd 1 Chirk AAA 2