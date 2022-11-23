Wins for Central Wales League South pacesetters
Central Wales League South leaders Hay St Marys saw off Aberaeron spurred on by a couple of first half goals by Richard Lynes and Roberts Snedden.
Christopher Alldritt pulled one back for Aeron on the hour but hopes of a comeback were dented when Ryan Jenkins was red carded 10 minutes later. The game was put to bed with a third goal by Harry Ratcliffe in stoppage time.
Harley Lawton stuck after just one minute to give Penparcau a slender win against Tregaron Turfs whilst Aberystwyth University were 3-0 winners at Talgarth Town which included a couple of goals by William Ludlow.
Radnor Valley hit double figures with 10 unanswered goals at Penybont United. Charles Beaumont was the star man netting five goals with Callum Matthews, Elliot Morris, Geraint Lloyd, James Lewis and a David Stevens own goal completing the scoring.
Machynlleth were also high scorers, 6-0 winners against visitors Presteigne St Andrews, Callum Page also netting five with Calum Humphreys completing the rout.
