A SPECIAL captain’s day was organised by Helen Lewis for Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club members and guests from Old Colwyn, Rhos on Sea and Porthmadog Golf Club.

The day’s competition was a Stableford with unique pottery prizes made by Helen, lovely refreshments on the course, and singing and dancing to finish off the day.

Kay Thomas winner of Division 1
Kay Thomas winner of Division 1 (Borth & Ynyslas GC)

Donations received on the day raised £860 towards her chosen charity Sepsis Research FEAT and despite the strong winds it was a day to remember.

Results

Overall Winner: Anne Morris - 36 points

Division 1: 1, Kay Thomas - 35 points; 2. Barbara Flanagan - 33 points; 3, Jane Raw Rees - 32 points

Division 2: 1, Andrea Evans - 32 points; 2, Margaret Roberts - 31 points; 3, Laura Perkins - 30 points

Andrea Evans winner of Division 2
Andrea Evans winner of Division 2 (Borth & Ynyslas GC)

Visitor Winner: Rhonwen Allport - Porthmadog Golf Club - 30 points

Nearest the Pin: Helen Seccombe

Straightest Drive: Debbie Jones