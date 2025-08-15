A SPECIAL captain’s day was organised by Helen Lewis for Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club members and guests from Old Colwyn, Rhos on Sea and Porthmadog Golf Club.
The day’s competition was a Stableford with unique pottery prizes made by Helen, lovely refreshments on the course, and singing and dancing to finish off the day.
Donations received on the day raised £860 towards her chosen charity Sepsis Research FEAT and despite the strong winds it was a day to remember.
Results
Overall Winner: Anne Morris - 36 points
Division 1: 1, Kay Thomas - 35 points; 2. Barbara Flanagan - 33 points; 3, Jane Raw Rees - 32 points
Division 2: 1, Andrea Evans - 32 points; 2, Margaret Roberts - 31 points; 3, Laura Perkins - 30 points
Visitor Winner: Rhonwen Allport - Porthmadog Golf Club - 30 points
Nearest the Pin: Helen Seccombe
Straightest Drive: Debbie Jones
Comments
