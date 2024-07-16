DOLGELLAU Athletic enjoyed another positive experience on Friday evening when they took on CPD Rhyl at the Belle Vue, where the scoreline didn't quite reflect the close nature of the contest.
Rhyl scored at the very death of each half and received a rather dubious penalty early in the second, which was retaken for encroachment, after the first attempt was superbly saved.
Few minutes before Rhyl's third, Dol missed a penalty of their own which would've made for an exciting finish had Dol got the goal they deserved.
Wil Gruffydd had a shot well saved and Joey Thomas provided excellent deliveries, with Jake Jones missing the best chance at the back post.
A Rob Evans shot from outside of the box hit the target, and like Rhyl's goalkeeper, Rhys Williams saved and parried the ball away on numerous occasions for Dol.
The 16-year-old shotstopper was easily man of the match for a cracking all round performance.
Dol substitutes ensured that the team kept probing with more deliveries from Thomas and Johan Aufdenkamp, and Osian Morris rolling experienced centre halves.
But to the away team's frustration, and Rhyl's credit, the goal eluded the youthful hornets. After RobEvans came off, there was an average age of 19.5 on the pitch for Dol.
There have been a few comings and goings in the Dolgellau squad ahead of the new season.
Due to family and work commitments, Iwan Jones has signed back with home club Blaneau Ffestiniog.
He was a consistent general in the heart of midfield during his two-year spell at the Marian.
Joey Jones has also returned to Barmouth & Dyffryn after three seasons in the Yellow and Black.
His last two seasons were hampered with injuries and with growing work commitments he has opted to play for Barmouth this season.
Another talented batch of players from Trawsfynydd have signed for Dolgellau.
Osian Morris, Rhys Williams and Guto Pugh complete a trio of 16-year-olds, and Owen Rowlands, all join to bolster the squads.
Rowlands has really impressed in preseason considering he hasn’t played for five years.
Osian, son of Keith Morris, is an exciting up-and-coming centre forward, Rhys is a smart goalkeeper and Guto a solid defender. All have a mix of experience playing for Trawsfynydd juniors and Bala and Caernafon academies.
Machynlleth duo Johan Aufdenkamp and Isaac Aldred will also ply their trade at the Marian next season,
Johan returns after and impressive first stint in the black and yellow. Both had success with Machynlleth last season winning the E R Jenkins Cup.
Next up is another friendly at Penrhyndeudraeth on Wednesday, 17 July.