WE all know that it’s good for us to be active and keep moving and, in Powys, there are so many fun ways to do just that this summer.
If you’d like to try something new, then you’re in luck because Sport Powys has designed the Let’s Go Powys website to help you find ways to be active.
Let’s Go Powys/ Amdani Powys is designed to make it easier for people to find sports and activity opportunities across the county. It is a website which offers plenty of inspiration for adults of all ages and abilities.
And with the warmer months one of the most popular times to try a fun new activity, we’ve put together a guide to getting active in Powys this summer…
ARCHERY
If you fancy the idea of shooting arrows until the sun sets, then look no further than the county’s archery clubs.
Cambrian Archers in Llanwrtyd Wells meets every Sunday with ‘have a go sessions’ for non-members taking place once a month. No experience or equipment needed – just turn up and have some fun.
Likewise, Hafren Foresters Archery Club outside Newtown welcomes people of all ages and abilities. It works hard to encourage those with mobility issues and disabilities with inclusive equipment and expert instruction on hand.
Give archery a go and you’ll be in excellent company as Powys’ own Megan Costall represents Great Britain and is aiming squarely towards the LA Olympic Games in 2028.
ATHLETICS
If you want to tick off some goals this summer and maybe set a new PB, then why not go along to your local athletics club?
There are friendly clubs at Brecon, Newtown and Welshpool that will all offer a warm welcome to newbies.
Don’t feel you need the skills and speed of Colin Jackson or Jess Ennis, there are plenty of opportunities to take things at your own pace.
BOWLING
Make the most of summer evenings and join your local bowling club.
Sol Jones is a member of Kerry Bowling Club. He says:
“Bowling is a very enjoyable sport, it’s challenging and you can play in a team so it’s sociable. Clubs right across Powys will welcome new members with open arms. No-one expects you be to be an expert at the start and you can often borrow a set of bowls to have a go and there’s always someone on hand to help. Ask your local club about events for new members too.”
Budding bowlers are spoilt for choice with clubs in Powys. Clubs include Brecon, Carno, Crickhowell, Hay on Wye, Kerry, Knighton, Llandrindod and Newtown.
CRICKET
Is there anything more summery than hearing the sound of leather on willow? We’re already in the middle of cricket season with long, sunny days stretching out at clubs across Powys.
Cricket’s a brilliant sport for your health. It’s a great physical workout but it’s also a really good way to be part of your local community, which benefits your mental health.
Former Glamorgan player Mark Frost, and Cricket Wales' Partnership Manager, says:
"2025 is a great year to get involved or reacquainted with cricket. There's no age - or stage - that prevents anyone getting involved in the game as it has so many options and ways to get involved, whether you are five or 65.
“The numbers of women and girls taking up the game has soared. Many women have come to cricket through their children or partner, taking up the game well into their adult years. 55% of clubs in Wales now have a women’s team.”
There are clubs up and down Powys which include Glangrwyney Llangenny & Gilwern Cricket Club near Abergavenny, Welshpool, Newtown and Llanidloes.
CROQUET
Looking for something a little different? You could try your hand at croquet.
And don’t think this is just the stuff of period dramas like Downton Abbey. Head over to Llanidloes Croquet Club which provides friendly, social and competitive croquet for all ages and abilities.
Coaches are available to help you improve your game; perfect for a croquet beginner.
CYCLING
You don’t have to make like Geraint Thomas in the Tour de France to get some fitness goals ticked off on your bike. Cycling is a great way to explore the county in the summer months – and if you’re looking for some extra motivation or a spot of company on your rides, maybe it’s time to try a cycling club. Just head to Lets’ Go Powys to find one near you.
If you like your cycling with a good dose of adrenalin, then head to Revolution Bike Park. Based in Llangynog near Oswestry, it is a family run, dedicated downhill mountain bike park with a pre-bookable uplift service.
Open at weekends, just grab a full-face helmet and knee pads which are compulsory when hitting the trails here.
GOLF
In Powys, we are totally spoilt for choice when it comes to golf courses.
From charming nine-holes at Newtown, Lakeside and Machynlleth to 18-hole courses at Welshpool and Builth Wells, expect beautiful scenic backdrops, friendly communities and great golfing experiences.
Clubs are always on the lookout for new members – particularly more females and more juniors – so keep an eye out for social and beginners golf classes.
HORSE-RIDING AND PONY TREKKING
If you're looking to mix things up a bit, why not try horse riding or pony trekking in the heart of Mid Wales? Powys, with its rolling hills, quiet bridleways, and breathtaking views, is the perfect place to saddle up and explore.
Whether you're a complete beginner or just a bit rusty, there's something truly special about seeing the world from horseback.
Bryngwyn Riding Centre – which also runs Bryngwyn RDA (Riding for the Disabled Association) – is a small, friendly riding stables on the Powys-Herefordshire border. Or head to the family-run Ellesmere Riding Centre near Llangorse.
PICKLEBALL
Join the trendsetters and have a go at pickleball. It’s a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis – and it’s really taking off in popularity!
Pickleball clubs in Powys include Llanfair Pickleball, North Powys Pickleball and Tawe Pickleball Club.
Traditional tennis clubs and local leisure centres also often offer pickleball. Berriew Tennis Club, for example, suggests popping along to a session to give pickleball a try while Maldwyn Leisure Centre offers sessions on Wednesday evenings.
TENNIS
From Brecon to Berriew and Llandrindod to Llanidloes, you don’t have to look far to find a tennis club in Powys.
Joining a club is a great way to:
· get some coaching and improve your skills
· meet new people
· play some matches, whether it’s competitive or a bit of fun
Most clubs will offer a free taster session and it’s worth looking out for open days as we approach peak tennis season.
Becoming a member of a club helps motivate you to keep playing. By playing with and against others, the sense of accountability helps you commit to turning up week after week.
TRIATHLON
If you really want a challenge this summer, then how about triathlon?
Cerist Triathlon Club near Machynlleth is sounding the klaxon for new members – and they are spelling out that you don’t need to do a full triathlon to get stuck in.
If you just want to bike a bit, run a bit or swim a bit, you are more than welcome.
The club offers regular sessions, competitions and social runs and bike rides.
WALKING
Summer’s a perfect time to get outside, especially if you head out early before the sun gets too hot.
Walking is of course brilliant for your physical and mental health. And that’s why, Mid & North Powys Mind offer walk and talk groups in Llandrindod, Builth, Newtown and Welshpool to help boost your endorphins and to combat loneliness and anxiety.
You can also put your best foot forward with Rhayader Walkers. Meanwhile, if you’re a practical type and would like to make walking more accessible, why not join Walking Newtown which is a group of volunteers that meet to clear paths, replace gates and stiles and build bridges in the area.
If you’re a bit bored of your usual routes, Rail Rambles offer guided walks starting and finishing from a railway station in Wales or the borders. You can expect a six-to-ten-mile stomp before catching the train home. Simply head to the website, select a walk and buy a return train ticket – and then it’s full steam ahead for some great exploring!
Or simply, make it your mission to head out of your front door for a walk, increasing your steps over time.
WATERSPORTS
There’s no better time than summer to cool down and dip into a watersport.
From canoeing and sailing to kayaking and paddleboarding, there are plenty of clubs and opportunities to make a safe splash across Powys.
Take Brecon Canoe Club Brecon Canoe Club which is a community club for beginners who want a spot of fun and fitness on the water to those who want to be competitive.
Clywedog Sailing and Paddlesports Club offer weekly sessions in paddlesports and sailing. Its well equipped clubhouse has everything you need to get started so don’t about equipment – or experience, for that matter, as instructors are on hand. It’s recognised as a disabled sailing centre, with full access to the water with hoist and fully accessible jetty.
Head to the beautiful Llangorse Lake in the Brecon Beacons and you’ll find Llangorse Sailing Club.
You can try your hand here at dinghy sailing here, with instructors on hand to improve your skills.
General boat hire is also available at Llangorse – just head towards the boat hire hut on the jetty to find rowing boats, pelican boats, canoes, kayaks, rafts and paddleboards.
Kevin Hughes from Llanwrtyd Wells had always fancied paddleboarding and kayaking and joined open taster sessions at the Paddle Club run by The Boathouse at Llandrindod Wells with his children, Isla and Charlie.
“They gave me the opportunity to have a go and I have paddled regularly ever since,” he said. “I get to spend time with my children doing something we all enjoy. It's great for my wellbeing, particularly after a difficult day's work. It can be very calming and brings you close to nature.”
Standup paddleboarding courses are also available at Long Mountain Paddleboarding where you can enjoy being active on a stretch of the River Severn.
Tawe Kayak Club in Ystradgynlais is always welcoming new members, whatever their ability, and you can try white water kayaking, canoe polo, surf kayaking and sea kayaking.
Welshpool Canoe Club offers outdoor and pool sessions of kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding. And if you’re female, this club is part of She Paddles Cymru which is encouraging more women and girls to give paddlesports a go.
To help you get moving this summer in a way that works for you, search for an activity at Lets Go Powys.
