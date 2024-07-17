ABERDOVEY Golf Club is one of three clubs named in Golf Worlds Great Britain and Ireland Top 100, the other two being Royal Porthcawl and Royal St David’s.
Aberdovey GC posted: “A huge thank you goes to all club staff, green keepers and committee members who have contributed to this achievement.
“We also thank all members and visitors for their loyalty and support.
“With the latest changes and course improvements now taking shape we look forward with anticipation to the years ahead looking upwards inside the rankings.”
Aberdovey Golf Club’s Captains’ Charity for 2024 is the Meirionnydd Special Riding Group (MSRG) based at Bwlchgwyn Farm at Arthog.
It is a small, self-funded charity, affiliated to the Riding for the Disabled Association and is run entirely by dedicated volunteers.
It provides horse riding, horse care and horse therapy sessions for children, young people and adults with special needs in Gwynedd, providing emotional, physical and educational support to the participants.
Aberdovey GC posted: “Aberdovey Golf Club holds a number of raffles and fund-raising events throughout the year, generously supported by its members and visitors.
“We thank all our members for their donations so far, they do make a massive difference.”