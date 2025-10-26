ABERDOVEY Golf Club and Royal St Davids, Harlech have been shortlisted as finalists for the Wales Golf Course of the Year award in The Golf Course Awards.
Building on traditional interpretations of excellence, The Golf Course Awards recognise not only design, condition, and aesthetics, but also innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability.
The other Welsh club shortlisted is Machynys, Monk Island.
Aberdovey posted: “We are really honoured to be shortlisted as a finalist – it reflects the hard work, pride, and dedication of our entire team, as well as the continued support of our loyal members and visitors.
“To be recognised not only for the quality of our course, but also for our commitment to progress, innovation and inclusivity, is something we are all very proud of.”
The Harlech club posted: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team and the continued support of our members and visitors. Thank you for helping us showcase the very best of Welsh golf.”
