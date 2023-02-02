ARWYN Morris, Aberystwyth Golf Club captain for 2023, performed his drive-in on the last Saturday of January
A good turnout of members were present for the occasion and most played in a Stableford team of three competition.
Arwyn Morris drives in (Aberystwyth Golf Club )
The winners with 96 points were the captain himself, Dave Houghton and Paul Hicks.
Second with 92 points were Ian Jones, Huw Williams and Aled Humphries, whilst in third place with 81 points were Mansel Beechey, Dai Davies and Aled Bebb.
Aled Bebb handing the Presidency Medal over to the new President Barry Phipson (Aberystwyth Golf Club )