Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club Captains put on a charity golf competition to mark the Coronation celebrations where seven teams took part in a four ball competition on 8 May.
Despite adverse weather conditions they all finished the course and the eventual winners were Clare Jones, Steve Salt and Dexter Lewis who played as a three ball and scored a creditable score of 116 points.
A Coronation tea followed provided by Susan Lund. A substantial sum of £255 was raised and shared between the captains’ charity Crohn’s and Colitis UK and the upkeep and maintenance of the club’s defibrillator. The Captain thanked all who took part in this special day.
The Medal Winners’ Tray was played for on 6 May alongside the WG May Monthly Medal. The Tray can only be won by ladies who have won a Wales Golf Medal Competition during the previous Golfing Year.
The winner this year was Karen Evans, who also won the Tray in 2022 and was the overall Medal Winner for 2022.
The WG May Monthly Medal, was won by Kay Thomas with a nett 71 beating Karen Evans on the back 9, Jane Raw-Rees was third with a nett 72.