THE annual RNLI competition was held this year with excellent support of 95 competitors. There were representatives from golf clubs as far a field as Hill Valley, Great Barr and Minchinhamptom playing in this popular event.
Over £1,000 was raised on the day in donations and a generous raffle. Borth RNLI lifeboat plays a vital part of Borth & Ynyslas life, patrolling the beach and sea near the lifeboat station to ensure the safety of the public.
Presenting the prizes this year, the club welcomed Charlotte from the RNLI and Dave Reynolds Operational Manager at Borth and Ynyslas Lifeboat station.
Winning the RNLI Salver was Bob Hamilton from The Astbury Golf Club with Sam Allen under igolf in second place. In the women's section, Lou Guidery from Borth and Ynyslas came in to win with a score of 40 points.
Mens Section: Division 1: 1st Bob Hamilton - 45 points; 2nd Sam Allen - 44 points; 3rd Jonathan Ireland - 40 points. Division 2: 1st Roger Baker - 41 points; 2nd Kenneth Griffiths - 39 points; 3rd Christian Roberts - 39 points.
Women’s Section: 1st Lou Guidery - 40 points; 2nd Mary McDowell - 34 points.
Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club would like to thank everyone for their support in taking part in the competition and to all the volunteers, Laura and Nathan for running this successful event.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.