Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club: mixed competitions winners
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 9:00 am
The Stewards Trophy Greensomes was won by Karen Evans and Martin Harries (Borth & Ynyslas GC )
The winners of the mixed tournaments at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club have received their awards.
The Walker Cup Foursomes was won by Helen and Mike Young (Borth & Ynyslas GC )
The Deulwyn Morgan Trophy, a foursomes matchplay KO throughout the summer, was won by Jean Harrison and Athole Marshall (Borth & Ynyslas GC )
The Ashley Jones Trophy Foursomes was won by Barbara Flanagan and Steve Evans (Borth & Ynyslas GC )
