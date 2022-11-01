Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club: mixed competitions winners

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 9:00 am
[email protected]
Share
The Stewards Trophy Greensomes was won by Karen Evans and Martin Harries
The Stewards Trophy Greensomes was won by Karen Evans and Martin Harries (Borth & Ynyslas GC )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The winners of the mixed tournaments at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club have received their awards.

The Walker Cup Foursomes was won by Helen and Mike Young 2022
The Walker Cup Foursomes was won by Helen and Mike Young (Borth & Ynyslas GC )
The Deulwyn Morgan Trophy, a foursomes matchplay KO throughout the summer, was won by Jean Harrison and Athole Marshall 2022
The Deulwyn Morgan Trophy, a foursomes matchplay KO throughout the summer, was won by Jean Harrison and Athole Marshall (Borth & Ynyslas GC )
The Walker Cup Foursomes was won by Helen and Mike Young 2022
The Ashley Jones Trophy Foursomes was won by Barbara Flanagan and Steve Evans (Borth & Ynyslas GC )
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

BorthYnyslas
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0