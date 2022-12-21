Karen Evans won the Wales Golf Medal Competition and Birdie Competition whilst Jean Harrison picked up the award for the most Consistent Golfer at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club
Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club winners
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Monday 26th December 2022 3:00 pm
Karen Evans and Jean Harrison (Borth & Ynyslas GC )
