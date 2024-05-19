BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club ladies have got off to a good start to their season.
Seven ladies from the club entered the Mid Wales County Golf Association Senior Stableford competition held in Llanidloes.
Clare Jones in category A finished second with 33 points.
Category C was won by Ruth Jones with 33 points with Kay Thomas in fourth spot with 30 points . Tuesday, 14 May saw their first league match against Builth Wells at home with Borth ladies coming out on top with a fantastic 5-1 win.
The whole team - Catrin Pugh Jones and Jane Raw Rees, Jean Harrison and Karen Evans and Clare Jones and Helen Lewis - performed well to seal the victory.