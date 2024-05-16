BOTH & Ynyslas Golf Club caterer Laura Perkins reached her target of raising £2,100 for Diabetes UK by running the London Marathon.
She had hoped to break seven hours in her first marathon and came in at six hours and 53 minutes.
