A Ladies presentation day was held at the clubhouse on Saturday, 7 October when captain Lynda Evans presented prizes to winners of the last couple of months.

Winners:

• Sue Wilson won the Margaret Jones Welsh Dragon Brooch.

• Debbie Jones won the Dr Aileen Smith Competition and also the consistent golfer prize.

• Jean Harrison won the Evelyn Jenkins prize and the Horton Cup.

• Gill Jones won the John Lewis Putter.

• Barbara Reece the Beryl Roberts Shield.

Men’s Section

The KBI Final winner of the above competition was Robert Clark with a score of nett 77 off a handicap of 4. Nicholas Dowell was second with nett 81 off 14 ahead of Richard Lucas with nett 83 off 16.

Kevin Lewis won the Extra Bogey competition with a score of 4 off of 19 ahead of Paul Worrall with 2 off 16 beating David Greathead on the back nine.