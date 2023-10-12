A Ladies presentation day was held at the clubhouse on Saturday, 7 October when captain Lynda Evans presented prizes to winners of the last couple of months.
Winners:
• Sue Wilson won the Margaret Jones Welsh Dragon Brooch.
• Debbie Jones won the Dr Aileen Smith Competition and also the consistent golfer prize.
• Jean Harrison won the Evelyn Jenkins prize and the Horton Cup.
• Gill Jones won the John Lewis Putter.
• Barbara Reece the Beryl Roberts Shield.
Men’s Section
The KBI Final winner of the above competition was Robert Clark with a score of nett 77 off a handicap of 4. Nicholas Dowell was second with nett 81 off 14 ahead of Richard Lucas with nett 83 off 16.
Kevin Lewis won the Extra Bogey competition with a score of 4 off of 19 ahead of Paul Worrall with 2 off 16 beating David Greathead on the back nine.