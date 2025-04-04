A GOLF competition and social event was held at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club in memory of Alan Prytherch, a loyal member of the club.
The event was organised by Sue Wilson and his daughters Rachel, Anna, Esther and Carys in aid of the Alzheimer's Society.
The day began with a three-ball Texas Scramble which drew a very good turnout of current members as well as guests and previous members of the club - particularly former juniors who were coached by Alan and have gone on to become golf pros.
Results:
Men’s Team: 1, Nathan Perkins, Kieran Perkins and Ben Slater - nett 59.2; 2, Rob Galliford, Zach Galliford and Stephan Beresford - nett 60.0
Women’s Team: 1, Jean Harrison, Barbara Flanagan and Barbara Reece - nett 66.2
Mixed Team: 1, Jane Raw Rees, Alan Shaw and Catrin Pugh Jones - nett 59.9; 2, Nick Downing, Helen Lewis and Iori Jones - nett 60.7
9 Hole Team: Sion Lewis, Harri Prytherch and Jacob Prytherch - nett 28.8
A putting competition was also held for children and, during the afternoon, a wooden bench in memory of Alan was unveiled on the practice ground where he and Sue coached so many youngsters.
Following the presentation of prizes and raffle draw in the evening, there was entertainment with local band Chasing Cats
A total of £1,000 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Society.