FOUR days of competitive golf of a high standard took place at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club in the Golf Wales Under 18 Boys & Girls Championship last week.
The conditions were perfect, following a long spell of sunny and dry weather with the course in true summer links condition. The green keeping staff and volunteers did a fantastic job preparing for the event and during the week of competition.
With 15 girls and 49 boys from clubs all over Wales and over the border the championship started with an 18-hole strokeplay competition played on the Monday and Tuesday.
The results were as follows:
Boys Strokeplay Competition: 1, James Platt – Hillside - 69 & 73 = 142; 2, Reilly Davies – Glyn Abbey – 74 & 69 = 143; 3, Harri Ferns – St Pierre – 70 & 75 = 143
Girls Strokeplay Competition: 1, Rosie Palfrey – Conwy GC– 73 & 74 = 147; 2, Amelia Jones – Beaconsfield GC – 74 & 74 = 148; 3, Sofia Benitez – San Pierre GC – 79 & 78 = 157; 6, Lucy Hurst – Borth & Ynyslas - 82 & 80 = 162
On Wednesday and Thursday the competition turned to the knockout stage. One competition for the girls and two for the boys with the top 16 playing for the trophy and the second 16 for the plate.
Following a very competitive field the final on Thursday afternoon stood as follows:
Boys Championship: James Platt - Hillside GC beat James Palfrey from Greenmeadow GC.
Boys Championship Plate: Matthew Lewis – Pennard GC beat Patrick John – Vale Resort GC.
Girls Championship: Arianna Elektra Nikitaidis – Stuttgarter GC beat Lucy Hurst – Borth & Ynyslas GC in the final.
Organisers congratulated all the competitors, finalists and winners.
Special mention was also given to Lucy from Borth & Ynyslas for doing so brilliantly in a high standard of competition and coming through to compete in the final. She is now looking forward to the Under 16s Championship at Carmarthen Golf Club later this month.
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