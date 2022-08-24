Captain Bob’s Day raises £1,000 for cancer support charity

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Friday 26th August 2022 10:13 am
[email protected]
Share
Captain Bob Day at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club 210822
Captain Bob presenting the prizes to the winners of the Texas Scramble (Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Over 20 teams of three played in Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club Captain Bob’s Day on Sunday, 14 August, proving just how popular he is at the club.

He provided an all-day barbecue, which was enjoyed by all.

The weather was glorious, hence the high scoring.

The winners were as follows: 1, Dafydd Jones, Robert Clark and Simon Bentley, 57; 2, Tom Thomas, Les Jones and Derek Saunders, 59.3; 3, Melvyn Evans, Kevin Lewis and Martin Harries, 60.4.

Nearest the pin was Les Jones. The longest drive was by Patrick Jones.

Spotting the turkey on the course were John Leighton, Derek Saunders, Tom Thomas and Adam Roberts.­

At the presentation that evening the captain thanked everyone who helped on the day and announced that £1,000 had been raised for his chosen charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

BorthYnyslas
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0