Captain Bob’s Day raises £1,000 for cancer support charity
Over 20 teams of three played in Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club Captain Bob’s Day on Sunday, 14 August, proving just how popular he is at the club.
He provided an all-day barbecue, which was enjoyed by all.
The weather was glorious, hence the high scoring.
The winners were as follows: 1, Dafydd Jones, Robert Clark and Simon Bentley, 57; 2, Tom Thomas, Les Jones and Derek Saunders, 59.3; 3, Melvyn Evans, Kevin Lewis and Martin Harries, 60.4.
Nearest the pin was Les Jones. The longest drive was by Patrick Jones.
Spotting the turkey on the course were John Leighton, Derek Saunders, Tom Thomas and Adam Roberts.
At the presentation that evening the captain thanked everyone who helped on the day and announced that £1,000 had been raised for his chosen charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.
