Aberdovey Golf Club’s Seniors Slate competition was well competed despite the second round on Friday having to be abandoned due to the poor weather and flooded greens.
Therefore, the result stood form round one the previous day.
Results: Overall Winner - Nigel Chesters, Hawkstone Park Golf Club; Overall Runner Up - Paul D Williams, Hillside Golf Club; Overall Third - Craig Cuthbert, Stand Golf Club; Winner Cat A - Gareth Bradley, Bramhall Golf Club; Runner Up Cat A - Dale Woods, Houghwood Golf; Winner Cat B - Dave Simpson, St Annes Old Links Golf Club; Runner Up Cat B - Allan Harrison, Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club; Winner Cat C - Keith Forster, Hawkstone Park Golf Club; Runner Up Cat C - Basil Griffiths, Llanymynech Golf Club; Winner nett - Stephen Smith, Houghwood Golf