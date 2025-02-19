BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club Captains’ Mixed Charity Greensomes was another mixed social event, held in miserable conditions to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Ten pairs braved the elements and raised £120 for the charities.
Result: 1, Clare Jones and Alun Phillips - 39 points; 2, Helen Lewis and Nick Downing - 38 points;3, Jackie Fribbens and Roy Jones - 38 points
The Men’s Section’s Winter Championship continues with last year’s captain Alan Shaw winning two of the last three competitions.
Championship 5 - Stableford: 1, Alan Shaw - 36 points; 2, Rob Galliford - 34 points; 3, Steve Lucas - 34 points
Championship 6 - Bogey: 1, Alan Shaw - 4; 2, Gareth Baker - 2; 3 Keiron Perkins - 0
Championship 7 - Medal: 1, Elgan Rees - nett 68; 2, Nathan Perkins - nett 70; 3, Bob Gill - nett 70
A Foursomes Competition including the Daily Mail Qualifier was held in the women’s section.
Anne Morris and Barbara Flanagan will go forward to represent Borth & Ynyslas in the knockout matchplay stage across Wales.
Result: 1, Barbara Flanagan and Anne Morris; 2, Catrin Pugh Jones and Kay Thomas; 3, Karen Evans and Jane Raw Rees