TWENTY six Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club ladies enjoyed a great day out at Builth Wells Golf Club with Clare Jones winning the Outing Cup with 36 points.
In second place were Helen Lewis in Division A and Breda Roberts in Division B.
Breda Bermingham Roberts and vice Captain Helen Lewis being presented with second prize by Captain Catrin Pugh Jones (Photo supplied)
The Builth special prize of a Mars bar was awarded to Nans Morgan and Andrea Evans.
Four graduated N2G players Esther Prydderch, Chris Powdrill , Karen Stones and Laura Perkins enjoyed their first away day. The only two of the day was Jane Miller.