A LADIES presentation was held at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club on Monday 27 May when captain Catrin Pugh Jones presented trophies to the winners who were as follows.
Captain Catrin Pugh Jones and Karen Evans played well in the competitions held over the weekend with Catrin coming first in the Griffiths Salver with a score of nett 73, Karen Evans second with nett 74 and Helen Lewis third with nett 75.
Karen Evans scored 39pts to win the Edith Beddard competition with Catrin Pugh Jones second with 37 and Breda Bermingham Roberts third on 34.
Barbara Reece won the Morris Cup with 78 nett ahead of Kathy Price with 79 nett and Catrin Pugh Jones with 82 nett.
The Winter Eclectic was won by Debbie Jones, who also won the Challenge Bowls competition in division 1 with Barbara Flanagan winning division 2. Both will go through to play in the next round.
Helen Lewis and Jean Harrison won the Australian Spoons with 39 points with Catrin Pugh Jones and Kay Thomas second with 31,
Ruth Morris won four of the 9-hole stableford comps with Barbara Flanagan winning one.
The Team Waltz was won by Debbie Jones, Ruth Morris and Mair Jenkins with a score of 58.
Jane Raw-Rees and Karen Evans have succeeded in getting to the fourth round of the Daily Mail Foursomes.
Receiving a bye in the first round Jane and Karen beat Aberdyfi Golf Club 2 & 1 at Aberdyfi in the second round and have recently beaten Newport, Pembrokeshire 3 & 2 at Borth in the third round.
They have a home draw against Welshpool in the fourth round.
Following from a 5-1 win last week the team packed up their clubs and travelled to Builth for the away match.
A lovey day with plenty of sunshine was made even better by a 4-2 win. The team were Catrin Pugh Jones, Jane Raw-Rees, Karen Evans, Kay Thomas, Clare Jones and Helen Lewis. The next match will be on 30 June against St Giles.