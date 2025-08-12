A PENRHOS Park Golf club member achieved a remarkable feat recently by hitting two holes-in-one just a week apart.
Dylan Morris holed the first at the 3rd on 8 July quickly followed by the second on the 11th on 15 July.
It’s a long-standing tradition in golf for the player who scores a hole-in-one to buy a round of drinks for everyone in the clubhouse. An expensive week’s golf for Dylan!
A hole-in-one is a rare occurrence in golf. For the average golfer, the odds are around 12,500 to 1.
Professional golfers, with their greater skill and precision, have better odds, estimated at about 2,500 to 1.
The odds of making two in one round are estimated to be around 67 million to 1.
