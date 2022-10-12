Ellen wins prestigious Welshpool Crystal Bowl
Ellen Jones from Welshpool GC receiving the Crystal Bowl from MWCGA President Kathy Price (Borth & Ynyslas GC) )
The Ladies Mid Wales County Golf Association held their annual competition at Borth on Sunday, 9 October.
Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club provided wonderfully true links conditions with the wind playing a part.
The overall winner was Ellen Jones from Welshpool GC with 35 stableford points, winning the Welshpool Crystal Bowl – endowed by Welshpool GC.
Winners of the MWCGA Comp held at Borth (Borth & Ynyslas GC )
Winner of the Silver Division with 33 points was Karen Evans from Borth GC, with Anna Hubbard, also from Borth, second with 29 points.
First in the Bronze Division was Isla Dam from St Idloes GC with 35 points, second was Jean Harrison and 3rd was Lynda Evans, both with 33pts and from Borth GC (Jean beating Lynda on the back 9).
