HUSBAND and wife Jeffrey and Andrea Evans won the Ashley Jones Mixed Foursome by scoring a remarkable score of 45 points.
Captains elect Helen Lewis and Nick Downing came second with 41pts and Karen Evans and Jon Cook third place with 37.
The Philip Morgan Salver, held in memory of Past Captain Philip Morgan, was won by Harri Jones and John Blackburn with 43pts. Ewen Davies and Steve Grossman were second.
The Centenary Cup was won by Peter Basnett with 42pts. Jon Cook came second with 39pts on the back nine from both Harri Jones and Nick Downing.
Ladies Results
WG Medal 9: 1, Debbie Jones, nett 69; 2, Breda Bermingham Roberts on the back nine; 3, Karen Evans, nett 76.
Borth Ladies played their final MWCGA League match at home against St Giles and did well to hold them to a 3-3 draw. The team was Kathy Price, Jane Raw Rees, Karen Evans, Jean Harrison, Captain Catrin Pughe-Jones and Helen Lewis.