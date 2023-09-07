The popular Roberts Salver competition was held at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club on August Bank Holiday and, as usual, attracted many competitors.
Family member Shan Powell attended to present the salver to the winner.
Agnes Summerville Jones bought the salver for the Ladies Section in 1985, the club’s centenary year when her sister Sue Roberts was captain.
The family is very supportive of the club and that is why Agnes decided to call the salver the Roberts Salver.
The winner this year was Jane Raw-Rees with 38 points beating Sue Wilson on the back nine.
In third place was Barbara Reece with 36 and fourth was Kathy Price with 33.
Other results:
WG MEDAL 11: 1, Kay Thomas with a nett 76 off a handicap of 24; 2, Catherine Maunder with nett 82 off 22' 3, Karen Evans with nett 87 off 18
Nine hole competition: 1, Mair Jenkins with a score of 39 off a handicap of 14.
Men's Section
Fusiliers trophy (medal): 1, Kenneth Griffiths with a score of nett 68 off a handicap of 25 beating Owen Jenkins on the back nine; 3, David Worrall with a score of nett 69.