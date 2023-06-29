The Evelyn Jenkins Trophy was closely contested with the eventual winner being Jean Harrison with a score of 37 points, beating Ruth Morris on the back 9, with Jennifer Roberts third with 36.
The WG Medal 7 was won by Karen Evans with a score of nett 74. Karen Evans also won WG Medal 8 with a nett score of 73. This meant Karen’s handicap has come down.
The 9-Hole Medal 7 was won by Mair Jenkins with a nett score of 34.
Jean Harrison excelled herself in the June Stableford 2 by winning with 42.
The 9-hole Stableford was won by Lynda Evans with 14.
Men’s Section
It has been a busy few months for the Dyfed League players.
On 27 May, the league team went to Cilgwyn Golf club, playing off very firm fairways and greens due to the very hot weather. Borth lost the match but with a creditable score of 4.5 to 2.5.
They then went to Derllys Court Golf Club on 10 June and lost 6-1.
Back on home turf on 25 June, they secured a great win 5.5 to 1.5 against Ashburnham Golf Club in storm-like conditions at times.
Their next fixture is away at Ashburnham on 16 July.
• The Jeff Harries Bowl is again run by the Dyfed Union in which the maximum handicap is 15. It is a Greensomes with 14 players in a team.
On 28 May, Borth had a home fixture against Carmarthen and had a brilliant win of 5 to 2. They are now into the quarter final against Milford Haven at Milford on 23 July.
• Borth entered the Wales Team Championships and met Carmarthen in the first round of qualifying. This was played on neutral ground at Cardigan. Despite a great team effort they just lost out 3 to 2.
The team consisted of Pat Jones, Ben Slater, Aled Jenkins, David Griffiths and Captain of the day Robert Clark.
• The Welsh Men’s Seniors Championship was played on 13-15 June at Aberdovey, with a strong field of over 140 participants from around UK. Alan Shaw finished tied 37 and Robert Clark finished in 57th place, which was a great achievement by both players.
• The winner of the President’s Cup was Ewen Davies with a nett score of 64. In second was Aled Jenkins with nett 67, and Ben Slater third with nett 68.
• The Seniors Annual Trophy was won by Martin Harries with 43 points, ahead of Garath Jones on 40 points, and Roy Jones with 39.