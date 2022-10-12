Karen celebrates scoring eagle at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club
Karen Evans had double reason to celebrate after winning the Ladies Stableford competition held at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club on 26 September and landing an eagle on the 10th.
The Stewards Trophy Mixed Greensomes was won by Karen Evans and Martin Harries with a creditable score of 39 points narrowly beating Athole Marshall and Jean Harrison on the back nine. Steven Evans and Barbara Flanagan were third with 36 points.
The winner of the WG MEDAL 11 was Jennifer Roberts with a nett score of 71 off a handicap of 29. Second was Jane Raw-Rees with a nett score of 72 off a handicap of 17 and third was Barbara Flanagan with a nett score of 77 off a handicap of 77.
Doreen Jones won the 9 hole medal comp with a score of nett 39 narrowly beating Andrea Evans who came in with a nett 40.
In the men’s section, Kenneth Griffiths won the extra stableford on 2 October with a creditable score of 42 points off a handicap of 25 with Hywel Roberts second with 37 off a handicap of 23 beating Adam Roberts on the back nine.
