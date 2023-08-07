Aberystwyth Golf club junior member Logan Scherpe has shown his prowess on the fairways again by winning the men’s club championship at Aberdovey Golf Club on Sunday.
The 15-year-old Ysgol Penglais pupil shot a 72 an 73 (145) in mostly dry but windy conditions to win the competition.
Logan said: “It was great to see the packed clubhouse gallery and then sinking the final putt in front of everyone.
“I am very proud to have won this at my age of only 15.”
Logan started the season winning the Caernarfonshire Junior Strokeplay Championship and the Snowdonia Cup (mens) at Caernarfon Golf Club and then competed in a number of U18 and U21 events throughout the UK.
In recent weeks he won the Junior Club Championship at Aberdovey.
He is now looking forward to representing Wales in the Italian International Under 16 Championship - Teodoro Soldati Trophy which will take place at the end of August. This is the second time he will participate at this prestigious event.
Logan is the youngest ever championship winner at Aberystwyth Golf Club when he won the title aged 13 shooting a 76 and 73 gross to win by two shots back in 2021.