BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club hosted the Mid Wales County Golf Association's Annual Greensome on Saturday, 14 September.
There was an excellent turnout with 24 pairs playing.
The best gross went to mother and daughter pair Chris Hughes and Sherrie Edwards whilst the best nett score was returned by Ann Newell and Maggie Cadwallader with 42 points.
Nett results.
Other prize results: 1, Bethan Hughes and Nia Hughes, 37pts; 2, Julie McAloon and Angela Murphy, 35pts; 3, Helen Lewis and Alison Evans, 35pts (back 9); 4, Sue Sexton and Cheryl Hamer, 34pts; 5, Heather Lawton and Ellen Jones, 33pts.
At the presentation, MWCGA president Kathy Price thanked Sue Wilson for being a ball spotter and Hugh Jones for being a starter and everyone who helped to make it a successful occasion.
It was good to see the clubhouse full and enjoying a meal prepared by Laura and Nathan Perkins.
Captain Alan Shaw chose Carden Park for his Convention this year.
Arriving early on 18 September, 24 men played the traditional Wednesday 4ball with Pete Basnett and Ken Griffith taking first place.
The serious business of the Convention Cup took place the following day.
This was won (not for the first time!) by Derek Saunders with 39 points. All enjoyed the trip with nice courses and great service.
This year the 11 KBI competitions have been entered into an order of merit.
Points were awarded for each round and an Order of Merit calculated using the best seven scores for each player.
The qualifiers for the final were the top 15 and ties available to play on the day.
The weather was horrendous making playing conditions difficult, however, some creditable scores were returned.
The winner was late entrant Steven Lucas with a nett 75 beating captain Alan Shaw on the back 9.
Vice captain Nick Downing came 3rd with 76 and Dave Beale close behind with 77.
Well done to all for battling through the rain.