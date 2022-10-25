New captains appointed ahead of drive-in event at Borth & Ynyslas
BORTH and Ynyslas Golf Club’s AGM was held at the clubhouse on Friday when a record number of members attended.
President Nans Morgan took the chair and there was a minute silence to remember members who had passed away during the year. Officers were elected on to the committee and Alun Phillips retained his position as chairman.
Lynda Evans took over from Mair Jenkins as ladies captain and Dave Belovsky took over from Bob Gill as captain. Iori Jones took over as president from Nans Morgan.
The following day there was a drive-in event when the old captains putted out and the new ones putted in and also took their drives.
The captains laid on a buffet and the raffle raised £310 towards their charity which is Crohn’s and Colitis UK. Past Captain Mair Jenkins presented the prizes for mixed competitions held at the club during the year.
