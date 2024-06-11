A PWLLHELI Golf Club junior member has enjoyed success at the Welsh Junior Ping competition.
Fflur Cullen finished third overall out of 20 competitors and was overall girls winner at U14s level at Lakeside, Garthmyl.
The Ping Welsh Junior Tour is intended to give young golfers an opportunity to play in some national events, giving them their first taste of a competitive environment whilst having fun at an early stage in their golfing development.
In 2024 there are six regional events in Wales from which players can qualify for the Ping Welsh Junior Tour Final in the autumn.
There are four separate mixed gender age categories; Under 8s, Under 10s, Under 12s and Under 14s.
Under 8s, 10s and 12s compete on a shortened course suitable for each age group playing between 9 and 12 holes (dependent on the course set-up of the host venue).
These players compete using modified stableford which means that the fewer shots the players take to complete a hole the more points they earn.
The under 14 age group are played over 18 holes with a playing handicap of 95% of the course handicap under WHS in a normal stableford format. The winner is the player who scores the most points over the 18 holes.