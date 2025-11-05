YOUNG Pwllheli Golf Club player Fflur Cullen has been been selected for the Regional North Mixed Squad.
She will now have the opportunity to be coached by Wales Golf professionals over the winter period, with the aim of taking her game to the next level.
The Regional North Mixed Squad is part of Wales Golf’s player development pathway, designed to support talented young golfers.
The programme provides specialist coaching, training camps, and performance support to help players progress toward national-level competition.
Fflur is fast making a name for herself after being crowned the ladies’ club champion back in October.
It was double celebration for the family as her father, club chairman Dewi, won the gents’ accolade.
Former junior captain Fflur’s commitment to the sport is evident through her participation in the Girls Golf Clinics, her success in Ping Events, and the honour of representing Caernarfon and Anglesey Girls.
