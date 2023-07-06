Aberystwyth Golf Club captain Arwyn Morris celebrated his Captain’s Day on the first Saturday of July.
With an excellent turnout of members and several invited guests, the good weather ensured everybody enjoyed a social and competitive afternoon.
The outstanding moment on the playing side saw Rob McBurnie obtain a hole in one on the 16th and invited his fellow players to celebrate the moment at the 19th hole. As has become traditional the ladies played a nine-hole competition in the morning and Val Jones Hughes was the winner.
In the main Stableford Competition the winner was J.A.V. Roberts with 41points off 28. In second place was Julien Thomas on 38 points off 17 beating Emrys James, also 38 points off 19, on the back nine. Fourth was David Davies with 37 points off 17.
The player with the longest drive on the 12th for the under 60s was Logan Sherpe, whilst the over 60s longest drive on the 10th was attained by Clive Williams. Nearest the pin on the 13th was Craig Errington while Rob McBurnie was nearest the pin on the 16th with his ace
The best of several playing guests was Steve Brockway. Other players to receive prizes were Aled Humphries and Aled Bebb for their 2s
Arwyn and his wife Jan finally entertained the players and numerous friends to an excellent meal at the clubhouse. He also announced that the proceeds of the day would go towards his chosen charity being the Colon Cancer Unit at Bronglais.