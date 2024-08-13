ABERDOVEY Golf Club have announced a Challenge Match to officially open the Darwin Championship Tees on 25th August.
The match will involve Ryder Cup and European Tour Winner Peter Baker.
The format will be matchplay with three members including men’s club Champion and junior captain.
The club have built the new ‘Darwin’ championship tees to honour Bernard Darwin; the championship tees will take the course yardage to 6,777.
Darwin was also the club’s first Captain in the year 1897 and later the club president in 1944; his name is cemented in the club’s history and dotted around the clubhouse.
The grandson of the famous naturalist Charles Darwin, he was one of the finest sport writers of his generation.
He was originally introduced to the links by his uncle, Colonel A Ruck who designed the original 9-hole layout and throughout his early years he witnessed first-hand the course grow.
BDarwin was a highly capable amateur golfer, he featured in the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team in 1922 and had 26 appearances in the British Amateur, reaching the semi final twice.
In his later years, Bernard, a golf correspondent for The Times and Country Life, in his many books on the game wrote frequently and lyrically about the delights of golf at Aberdovey.
In his own words, Aberdovey was “the course that my soul loved best of all the courses in the world”.
These famous words are written on the wall of the Darwin’s Bar in the clubhouse.
In 2005, he was inducted in the World Golf Hall of fame, the first writer ever to receive the award.