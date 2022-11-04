Terry hits hole-in-one on Aberystwyth’s answer to Amen Corner
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Sunday 6th November 2022 4:00 pm
Club captain Terry Davies (Aberystwyth GC )
Aberystwyth Golf Club’s captain was delighted to score a hole-in-one on the course last week.
Terry Davies’ shot to remember came at the 116-yard, par three, 16th hole.
The club website describes the 16th as: “Climb up the slope behind the clubhouse and come to Aberystwyth’s answer to Amen Corner – ‘Round the Trees’.
“The shortest hole on the course promises birdies but often delivers bogeys to the bemused golfer.
“With no protection from the wind, three bunkers await errant tee shots hit short, right or long with a slope taking the ball off the putting slope if you decide to go left.
“A subtle and tilting green demands your very best putt, be it for bogey or birdie. “
