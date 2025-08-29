THIS year’s Junior Day at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club was organised by vice captain Jane Millar with sponsorship from Mel Evans, Mid Wales Travel.
There was a putting competition, 2 hole competition, 5 hole and 11 holes depending on the experience of the children and young people.
With 26 competing on the day there was a real buzz in the clubhouse following the competitions and for the presentation.
Results:
11 Hole Competition: 1, Tom Troughton; 2, Sandy Tinneman Coyne; 3, Archie Forman Hardy. William Green, Ollie Shelford, Harry Seccombe, William Troughton, and Cledan Davies also played.
5 Holes Competition: 1, Lottie Munton; 2, Polly Robinson; 3, Poppy Munton. Sophia Forman Hardy, Charlie Seccombe, Tilly Troughton, Tessa Robinson, and Lewis Brown also competed.
2 Holes Competition: 1, Edie Evans; 2, Jemima Robinson; 3, Jude Munton. Milly Brown, Charlie Beckett and Ollie Matthews also took part.
Putting Competition: Marina Forman Hardy, Tilly Robinson, Henry Beckett, Isabella Harris.
