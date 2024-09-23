TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Welsh Golfing Union president and member at Aberdovey and Machynlleth golf clubs.
Keith Price has passed away, having played a key role in setting up the Wales Golf Rules Schools that resulted in more than 200 people qualifying as referees.
Wales Golf chief executive Hannah McAllister paid tribute to the lasting legacy Price created, while former chief executive Richard Dixon said few people had contributed more to the betterment of Welsh golf.
Price passed away at the age of 87, but his time with Welsh golf left a huge impression on the sport, particularly through the Rules Schools which he continued to run after finishing his two-year term as president.
“Keith made such an important contribution during his time with Golf Union of Wales/Wales Golf, and his legacy, of setting up the Rules Schools, will be remembered fondly by all those who had the privilege of working with him,” said McAllister
“Keith was an inspiration. He always took an interest in golf development since the day I started (over 22 years ago). The team and I were so fond of him.”
Dixon was chief executive of the Welsh Golfing Union when Price was president, before it amalgamated with the Welsh Ladies’ Golf Union in 2007 to form the Golf Union of Wales, which went on to become Wales Golf.
Price also played a major role in encouraging and developing that merger, as a big supporter of women’s golf.
“I was lucky to spend many happy hours with Keith during his immense contribution to Welsh Golf,” said Dixon.
“Very few people have contributed as much to the betterment of Welsh Golf; Hannah mentions the Rules School, refereeing, etc., but there was so much more than that.
“He was highly respected by all who met him, and all the staff were very fond of him.”
Price was born on the Radnorshire/Herefordshire border and trained as a teacher at Cardiff Training College, now Cardiff Metropolitan University.
He worked as a PE and mathematics teacher for many years before becoming a recreational planner with Monmouthshire and Gwent councils, until he retired.
He was a passionate sportsman, playing county standard tennis and football and keenly enjoyed rugby, cricket and golf from the age of 10.
He was a member of several clubs during his life, including Monmouthshire, Machynlleth and Aberdovey, where he lived in his later years.
He was elected to the Council of the Welsh Golfing Union in 1998, becoming chairman of the Championship and Rules Committee before becoming President in 2004.
His wife Janet is also a keen golfer and referee, and is currently Ladies’ Captain at Aberdovey GC.
He is survived by children Rhodri, Director of Championship Operations at The R&A in St Andrews, and Philippa, a languages teacher, along with four grandchildren.