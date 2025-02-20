A YOUNG golfer from Dolgellau is making a name for himself after impressing in a prestigious junior competition.
Tomi Slattery finished in sixth place in a strong under 12s field at the Robert Rock Junior Tour European Masters held at the La Manga Club in Spain played over three days between 17-19 February.
The 11-year-old is coached by former European Tour player Richard James at Penrhos Park in Llanrhystud and is a member at Royal St David’s and Aberdovey Golf Clubs.
The talented youngster said: “It has been an amazing experience playing in such a big event at one of the iconic venues in European golf.
“Richard my coach had got my game into really good shape over the winter so it was great to continue that hard work onto the course and play some of my best ever golf.
“The hardest part was getting used to the speed of the greens and also the Bermuda grass here is completely alien to the Welsh links turf I’m used to.”
Tomi took up the sport as a seven-year-old and made rapid progress.
He won his first senior competition at Harlech in 2024, along with several top five places on the junior tour events.
He is looking to develop his game further this year and has a very busy schedule split between the Ping Junior Welsh Tour and the Midlands based Robert Rock Junior Tour. The Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour provides a fun environment for young, aspiring golfers from all over the UK to compete in events.
Tomi, who rates Rory McIlroy as his favourite player and was fortunate to meet him at the Open in Troon last year, added: “My ambition in golf is simply to continue enjoying the game, keep improving and hopefully continue to perform well in the junior events.”