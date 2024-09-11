ALTHOUGH the weather on Saturday was dismal, the racing was exciting on the wonderful open track at Bridge Farm Almeley.
The Morgan family have been good supporters of harness racing for generations and this track is the premiere venue of the season.
The Novice heats provided a double for Oliver Jones from Evenjobb; in the first heat driving Fold Fearless for the Perks family from Presteigne, beating Greenhill Lucky (Price, Builth Wells) and Sally M (Davies, Orleton).
His drive in the second heat was another from the Perks stable, Fold Megastar, this time owned by Lorna Bird and trained at Presteigne, in second was Carrie on Doon (Morgan, Knighton) while Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) was third.
The Grade B was the next race, with the ever reliable Victoria Penlan and Perry Thomas from Pontypridd coming home in front of Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) with Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod Wells) in third.
In the Grade A Happy Hands this week driven by Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn for owner Carolyn Rowlands from Nantmel came over the line first in a very close finish just ahead of veteran Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay) while Goodtime Hal (Staples, Brecon) claimed third.
There were two races in the Baby Novice section, with Millstream Art owned and trained by Davy Chan from Leicester and driven as usual by Lee Price, taking the win in front of Folk Take Flight and Myfanwy Miles from Merthyr, while Dai’s Silver Talk (Rachel Bevan, Builth) on his first run in the grade was third.
In the second Baby Novice Hillbilly Jackson with trainer Steve Lloyd aboard, set off at speed to build up a commanding lead which they maintained over the winning line much to the pleasure of owner Rachel Bevan from Builth, in second was Ayr Zac (Boxhall, Brecon) with Rhyds Skipper (Billington, from Leicester) in third.
The Nursery race gave victory to Perry Thomas driving the doubtfully named Lucifer, owned and trained by Robin Lloyd from Painscastle, in second was Buster Bradie (Eggerton, Norton Canon) with Shelwick Solitaire (Harris, Hereford) in third.
The next race was the saddle with the sometimes unresponsive Lawless enjoying a win with owner Martha Duggan from Howey in the saddle, in second was Sealofapproval and Jimmy Munro from Bridgend while Ellavafella and Laura Bevan from Llanddewi was third.
The dash gave Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) a win with trainer Lynne Boxhall at the controls, from Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) and Brywins Saturn (Rowlands, Nantmel) taking the places.
The Mile and a half race was also a non whip race, it was very close over the line with Easy Connection (Millard, Stourbridge) a proven stayer first, while Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) was second and Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) was third.
The Novice Final followed with the two heat winners battling it out, the victory went to Fold Megastar driven by Oliver Jones with the Perks, Presteigne stablemate Fold Fearless in second, while Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) was third.
The Non-winners race provided an opportunity for Yewtree Sumbruva with Ben Flanagan on board for owner Dan Millard from Stourbridge with stablemate Evenwood Gunslinger in second and Rhyds Skipper with Gary Billington from Leicester in third.
The final race of the day was the Free For All with the top class horses enjoying their gate handicap. It was Dernol Yankee with Lynne Boxhall in the seat that claimed victory for Edward Wozencraft, from Llangurig, with Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) in second and Happy Hands (Rowlands, Nantmel) in third.
The beautiful track at Almeley provided a good afternoon’s racing and next week the venue is at Beulah where the racing forms the finale at Beulah show, Saturday September 14th starting at 4.30pm