DYSYNNI Hockey Club were proud to have not one but two shortlisted for the Bwy’n Iach Gwynedd Sports Awards this year held in Galeri, Caernarfon on Tuesday, 19 November.
Both John Bennett for Senior Male Elite of the Year, and Sue Williams for Volunteer of the Year have come away with ornaments for the mantelpiece!
John for third place in a very impressive and tough category and Sue with an incredible first place and much deserved award to acknowledge the tireless effort and countless hours of work she does for the club.
Sue does a huge amount not only as committee secretary and ladies 2s co-captain but also in fundraising, compliance, goalkeeping coaching for the juniors and arranging training sessions and coordinating the informal competitive arrangements for Dysynni Men’s Team.
Hugely deserved achievement and everyone at the club continue to be grateful to Sue for all that she does.
On Sunday, both boys and girls U16 teams gathered in Colwyn Bay for the North Wales U16s tournament to determine North Wales Champions and the two teams who would go through to the National Semi-Final stage to be held in the New Year.
Dysynni fielded a very young side who put up a huge effort in all of these full-pitch games against much older sides from four other clubs across North Wales.
The boys came away having played 80 minutes of hockey learning a great deal and growing in confidence from game to game having stepped up to the challenge of playing stronger sides fielded by Eirias, Northop Hall, Bangor City and Denbigh. There is much yet to come from this young side.
The results from the U16 Dysynni girls at the North Wales finals could not have been better coming away unbeaten in all four of their games and crowned North Wales Champions 2024.
The girls now go through to play in the Nationals Semi-Final to be held in the New Year.
Goalscorers included Tilly Papyrnik (2), Alicia Bishop (3) and Sophia Rosamilia with a very special mention to young Polly Richards who had an outstanding tournament with a goal tally of no less than four to boot.
Absolutely fantastic achievement for the girls from Twyyn as there was some strong competition on the day. Dysynni girls never stepped back and gave it their all in every game.
The indoor leagues across Wales are soon to start and with exciting prospects for Dysynni this is certainly something they are increasingly excited about at the club.
Games begin 1 December and will run through the month and January.
Ladies 1s restart their campaign end of January 2025.
Dysynni 2s development team have one game left to play before the break over Christmas against Pwllheli.
The U12s and U14s boys and girls across North Wales meet next weekend on Sunday 1st December (in Pwllheli and Buckley) all in preparation for the North Wales Finals to be held in the New Year.
Looking further ahead, it will be no surprise to many that Dysynni will be looking to install a new pitch in Tywyn – in the not too distant future.
It is vital for the great work of this club to continue to be able to offer a top-class pitch to play on and they are already very excited about the fun they will all have as they come together as a community to raise the much needed funds.