NINE girls from Dysynni Hockey Club represented Eryri in U15 county training matches against North-East held at Mold on Sunday, 27 October.
Annie Pughe, Polly Richards, Ella Jones, Aneira Tudor-Jones, Molly Hodges, Jessica Harris, Sophia Rosamilia, Mari Jones and Teagan Evans plus Tilly Papirnyk and Lucy Dimonaco,who had an injury that weekend, have all been travelling to Colwyn Bay on Friday evenings to train as part of the squad from which coaches will choose a final Eryri U15 team to compete at the Nationals in the New Year.
The Dysynni girls travelled again on Sunday, 17 November, this time to Eirias, to represent the county once again against North East.
Young Dysynni players Alicia Bishop and Poppy Ryan have also been playing for Eryri this autumn
Six Dysynni boys have also been training at Colwyn Bay and representing Eryri U15 Boys in friendlies - Cian Haigh, Harri Davies, Steffan Roberts, Owen Angood, Rowan Worthington and Harry Davies.
Amelia Dunn has recently returned from the Masters World Cup in South Africa where she represented Wales in the Ladies over 40s battling against 15 other nations.
Amelia and her team had an incredible start to the tournament, successfully navigating to the semi-finals where they faced England which finished 1-1.
The game went to shuffles which England won 2-0 with Wales finishing sixth following their play off games with Amelia scoring two goals in the tournament.
It hasn’t just been Amelia from Dysynni representing Wales at Masters hockey as long-standing club member Jane Bailey has been playing at the Masters World Cup in Auckland for Wales Ladies O65s too.
The ladies in red beat Australia in the semi-final and then went on to face England in the finals on Saturday.
Sadly, it was not to be and Jane returned to Wales with a silver medal.
The ladies first team had a disappointing outing to Pwllheli recently where they faced a strong and determined team without three of their key players up front.
Pwllheli were 1-0 up at half time and Dysynni were managing to hold them back but with 15 minutes left in the second half, Pwlhelli were relentless and struck three more past Dysynni’s co-captain and goal keeper Pippa Rowlings.
Dysynni were unable to effect the same impact at the other end of the pitch and left with final score 4-0 to the home team.
The Dysynni Ladies were in more familiar form against Caernarfon on Saturday winning 8-1 at home with goals from no less than six of the girls.
Glesni was players’ player from Dysynni and to co-captain Lora was opposition’s players’ player.
Meals, Lora, Glesni, Jess, Alicia and Tilly were the goalscorers.
The North Wales Ladies Division 1 fixtures continue at the end of January as now, the clubs focus on their indoor campaigns over the winter.