THE Hockey Young Ambassador (HYA) Programme is designed to support, upskill and recognise the commitment young people give to hockey.
The programme actively develops young leaders and volunteers within the sport and aims to give young people a voice.
Two young players at Dysynni Hockey Club have stepped up to this challenge and been awarded a place on the Bronze HYA Programme with Hoci Cymru.
Alanna Fox, Year 10 and Molly Hodges Year 9 have both been welcomed into the programme and have already learned about how to track their volunteering time and both will be contributing towards Hoci Cymru’s target of 5,000 volunteering hours this year.
Alanna and Molly are looking forward to the in-person conference organised for the 3 November in Cardiff.
During the conference the young ambassadors will be coaching, umpiring, officiating and there will even be time to play a bit of hockey and both are really looking forward to that.
Other opportunities for the girls going forward include learning about safeguarding in sport, anti-racism training, disability inclusion training and much more.
It’s a fantastic opportunity for the young players.
Dysynni’s under 8s, under 10s and under 16s all headed up to Pwllheli on Sunday, 6 October for the first in their age group North Wales Junior tournaments.
It was a first in the region to get a tournament organised for the very youngest of these players and the little ones took it all in their stride.
It was of course a debut for many in the orange and representing their club.
It was five-a-side for the U8s and loads of hockey was played so well done to everyone involved in getting the kids together and showing them how much fun hockey can be.
The Ladies first team have continued their winning streak in the NW Women’s League and are currently top of the table.
They head to Bangor to take on the City’s second team on Saturday.
The Men’s team have an upcoming friendly on Saturday in preparation for upcoming cup games.
Finally a special shout out to Amelia Dunn, long standing member of Dysynni Ladies 1s who is currently in South Africa representing Wales O45s in the Hockey Masters World Cup.
‘Meals’ already has a goal to her name in the competition and the club memebers are all cheering her on loudly as all the games can be watched (and rewatched!) on YouTube. Well done ‘Meals’ and to Ifan holding the fort with the kids at home.