DYSYNNI Ladies hockey were crowned ladies indoor trophy winners at the Hoci Cymru Indoor Championships held in Merthyr Tydfil on Saturda, 18 January.
Having won the South Wales Indoor League two weeks beforehand, the ladies entered the competition with confidence.
The first game was against Rhondda Ladies, and Dysynni quickly took a commanding lead, Sian Williams scoring quickly in the first minute, Amelia Dunn followed up with another, and Tilly Papirnyk converted a penalty corner.
Alice Bennett scored two goals in the second quarter. Rhondda held firm in the third quarter but Dysynni stamped their authority with five further goals in the fourth quarter, Lora Constable netting a hat-trick, and Dunn and Papirnyk picking up another goal each.
Rhondda came back with the consolation goal. The final score was a convincing 10-1 win for the team from Tywyn.
Next up they faced tougher opposition in Cardiff & Met 2s.
Amelia Dunn scored early for Dysynni and netted another in the second quarter.
Cardiff & Met came back with their first early in the third quarter before Lora Constable responded with a corner conversion to make it 3-1.
The final quarter opened with Cardiff scoring their second goal, and again Dysynni responded with another goal from Constable.
With the crowd counting down the final seconds, Dysynni sealed the win with a fantastic late goal by Dunn.
The club is delighted with the ladies; success, and so pleased that they were able to take part, with their youngsters, Tilly Papirnyk, Ellie Redman, Alanna Fox, and Poppy Ryan, all playing an important part.
Dysynni Men’s indoor team promoted to championship tier of the South Wales Indoor League
Dysynni men’s team returned to Merthyr Tydfil to play in the Hoci Cymru National Indoor Finals in the Trophy competition.
This time there were two longer matches.
First up they faced Gwent 1s and after a goalless first quarter Dysynni got into their stride and won 12-1.
The goalscorers were Conor and Aodhan O'Regan, Wil Pugh and Dafydd Jones.
The deciding match was against Cardiff and Met 2s.
It was an incredibly close and tense affair.
At half time the score was 3-3 (scorers Conor and Dafydd).
Cardiff pulled ahead to 5-3, but Dysynni fought on with Iwan Williams saving a penalty stroke (his second stroke save of the day).
Harry Bennett scored with three minutes to go but Ed Ifla's penalty stroke hit the post.
So, the game finished 5-4 to Cardiff.
The standard of hockey was very high with Cardiff wanting to retain their national title.
The Dysynni boys had given it their all. The atmosphere was fantastic with loud support from the Dysynni family and friends in the stand.
North Wales Juniors Club Tournament
Under 14s girls
Despite a depleted squad, Dysynni U14 girls rallied together to form a super squad of 10 players to form both A and B teams resulting in a 10 game hockey bonanza Sunday, 19 January.
Under the guidance of coach for the day Iestyn Richards, the girls commenced the tournament with an all Dysynni affair of A v B, with the A team narrowly getting the upper hand with a 3-2 win.
Once complete, the squad went on to secure the double over Northop, Bala A and Caernarfon A along with a single win and draw against Pwllheli A.
With a total of 23 goals scored and only three conceded, it was a fine display and team effort all round.
At the end of the day the squad secured both 1st and 2nd places in their pool and with support from parents, the girls clearly had an enjoyable and successful day.
Thanks to all those supporting the girls along with Denbigh HC for putting on a well organised and enjoyable day.
Under 14s boys
Dysynni Hoci under 14s boys finished a very credible 4th out of eight, losing only one of their seven matches.
This was their first time playing as a team and after losing their first match they soon started playing some good flowing hockey adding three wins and three draws to their tally.
Special mention must go to Myles Bryant, a newcomer to the sport, who on his debut scored four goals.
The other goal scorers were Harry Davies (4), Owen Angood (2) and Cai Davies (1).